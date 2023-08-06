 Indore: MY Hospital's Junior Docs Return To Work After Removal Of HoD In GMC, Bhopal
Indore: MY Hospital's Junior Docs Return To Work After Removal Of HoD In GMC, Bhopal

Had struck work for the day in support of junior docs of GMC, Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctors of MGM Medical College and associated hospitals called off their strike after the removal of the HoD of gynaecology in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal Saturday.

The Junior Doctors’ Association, MY Hospital had extended their support to the junior doctors of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal who were on strike for the last five days as a protest against the incident of suicide of a junior doctor allegedly after being harassed by the HoD.

The junior doctors had also staged a demonstration at the entrance of MY Hospital and struck work in the OPD, wards, and operation theatres.

“We were on strike in support of junior doctors of GMC, Bhopal and were demanding immediate removal of HoD Dr Aruna Kumar from the college. Our demands were met after which we call off the strike,” JDA president DrNayan Jain said.

However, the hospital administration claimed that no work was affected due to the strike as senior doctors handled the situation.

Superintendent Dr PS Thakur said that the footfall in OPD was 1300 while no surgery was postponed due to the strike on Saturday.

Indore Dengue Scare: 4 Kids Among 12 Cases Found In Two Days, Total 48
