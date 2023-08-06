Indore Dengue Scare: 4 Kids Among 12 Cases Found In Two Days, Total 48

Dengue mosquito | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the break in the spell of rains, vector-borne diseases have been spreading their tentacles across the city as 12 patients were found positive in two days. With this, the total number of cases has reached 48 in the city.

Out of 12 cases found in two days, seven are men and five are women including four kids below 10 years.

The health department records show that out of 48 cases, 12 cases were found positive this month.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, six new cases of dengue, including two four-year-old kids were found on Saturday.

The cases were found in Bholaram Ustad Marg, Sajan Nagar, and Bicholi areas.

“We have launched an anti-larvae drive in these areas and asked the people to take steps to prevent larvae generation by cleaning stagnant water. More dengue cases may be detected in the coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than that reported last year. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it’s mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wearing full-sleeved clothes to avoid the disease,” Dr Patel said.

He added that there are about eight active cases in the city and the patients are getting treatment at home and different hospitals of the city.