Indore To Soon Become Tier-1 City With Help Of MP's New IT Policy, Says Science & Tech Principal Secy Nikunj Shrivastava

Representative pic | PTI/ Shashank Parade

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is on its way to becoming a tier one city and the state’s new Information Technology (IT) policy will play a major role in it, said science and technology principal secretary in MP government, Nikunj Shrivastava. He was speaking at an event organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre here on Friday and listed all the aspects covered under the new IT policy.

Speaking on the topic of ‘Indore: The next big destination for IT and commercial real estate’, Shrivastava said that Indore has got everything which is needed to attract big IT giants to the city.

Talking about the process behind the drafting of the new policy, Shrivastava said, “We have carefully examined the policies of all the competing states. Cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune have had their IT policies which are considered revolutionary in making them IT hubs.”

Describing the new IT policy, he said, “This policy has three major components. Firstly, the draft policy includes provisions for developing world-class IT infrastructure by providing special provisions for CAPEX support to infrastructure developers. The policy has given special attention to the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector and supported them by increasing capital subsidy capping. Lastly, the policy provides rental assistance to help businesses set up their operations and employment generation support to boost employment generation.”

Indore’s weather, cleanliness and culture big advantages to make it IT Hub Founder of Synergy Consultants, Parul Dawar, said that Indore has historically benefitted from being in the centre of India. From being a trading hub to a textile hub and then playing an important role during the industrialisation period, as of now, major IT companies are testing the city to grow here.

Listing various reasons as to why the IT giants should prefer Indore, Dawar said, “One of the things that benefitted Bangalore was its weather and the same can be said about Indore as well. At the same, the city has bagged the cleanest city title six times in a row and is situated in a low seismic zone, away from any political or labour turmoil which certainly works in its favour.” He further added that the Malwi hospitality one receives in Indore adds to its various other advantages.

Indore provides safe working environment for women Chief Administrative Officer, Persistent Systems Ltd. Commander Jayant Konde (Retd) said that Indore was initially not on their radar to set up an office. He said that he was unsure whether the north is ideal for IT infrastructure.

However, mentioning what made him change his mind, Konde said that during the lockdown period, the talent pool moved to tier 2 cities and even after things went back to normal, it was difficult to bring people back.