Indore: CREDAI Conclave Organised For First Time, Discussions Explore City As Next Big Destination For IT, Real Estate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore branch of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) organised the CREDAI Indore Conclave for the first time in the city on Friday.

During the programme, Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Indore collector Ilayaraja T, CREDAI national chairman Manoj Gaur, CREDAI national president Boman Irani, CREDAI national president elect Shekhar Patel, Enrock chairman Anuj Puri and Alternative India, JLL head Karan Singh Sodhi presented their thoughts in various sessions.

Topics of the various sessions included, Indore the Next Big Destination for IT & Commercial Real Estate, Housing & Residential Development & Ideas Exchange Policy & Ease of Business for the Rising City of Indore. The one day event concluded with the CREDAI Indore Golden Brick Award Ceremony and Gala Night where the ‘Storyteller Musical Band’ was the centre of attraction. In all, 28 projects were awarded in the Golden Brick Award Ceremony.

CREDAI Indore chairman Gopal Goyal and president Nirmal Aggrawal said while discussing the conclave that many new possibilities have emerged to move forward by improving one’s working style as per the need of the hour. CREDAI Indore’s treasurer, Atul Jhanwar, executive member Naveen Mehta expressed their gratitude to all the CREDAI members who participated in the event.

Discussing the event, secretary of CREDAI Indore Sandeep Srivastava and Sumit Mantri, thanked the partners of the conclave, Apollo Creation, BCM Group, M. Jhaveri Group, NRK, Omaxe Group, Oyster, Sahil Grand, Singapore Sarthak Group, Sky Earth and SS Infintus for making the event successful.

CREDAI MP vice president Vijay Gandhi and CREDAI Indore Youth Wing Committee convenor Ashish Goyal said that Indore High is an organisation working in the interest of real estate developers and manufacturers, promoting changes and reforms, creating and maintaining guidelines pertaining to integrity and transparency among them.

