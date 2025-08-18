Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Killing With Hammer In Jabalpur | Representative Image (Shutterstock)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was arrested for killing a man by hitting him on the head with a hammer following a dispute over moving a buffalo in Madhotal locality.

Vimal Yadav filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday night, stating that his father, Bhaiyaji Yadav, had left home to graze his buffaloes in a field near Sharda Vihar in the morning, as was his daily routine.

He received a call from his father's phone, made by a passerby who informed him that Bhaiyaji Yadav was lying on the roadside.

The complainant and his two friends reached the spot and found his father in a pool of blood with head injuries was rushed to the private hospital, from where he was referred to the government medical college, where he was declared dead.

The police on basis of CCTV footage of the arrested Omprakash Chaudhary. During interrogation, he confessed he was on his way to work where Bhaiyaji Yadav was grazing his buffaloes, and one of them was standing in the middle of the road.

To move the buffalo, he hit it with the hammer he was holding. Enraged, Bhaiyaji tried to hit him with his stick. The accused then attacked Bhaiyaji on the head with the hammer, and Bhaiyaji fell on the spot.

The police seized the blood-stained hammer used in the crime. The accused is arrested and sent to jail.