 Madhya Pradesh: 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Chhatarpur Hostel Under Suspicious Circumstances
Madhya Pradesh: 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Chhatarpur Hostel Under Suspicious Circumstances

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Chhatarpur Hostel Under Suspicious Circumstances | Representational image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old boy was found dead in a hostel under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported by police on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Gyan Ganga Hostel in Ganj village, under Bamitha police station limits. The child’s body had turned blue, raising serious questions about the cause of death.

The deceased has been identified as Anurag Patel (7), son of Bablu Patel, a resident of Ghura village. 

According to reports, Anurag was staying in the hostel for his studies. 

On Monday morning, when hostel staff tried to wake him up, he did not wake up. Later, it was found that he was no more. 

Additionally, his body had turned blue, which has made the case even more suspicious.

Human Skeleton Of 63-Year-Old Found In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; Residents In Panic
Police launch a probe

A police team reached the spot soon after receiving the information. They took the body into custody, and sent it for postmortem. 

Bamitha police station in-charge Ashutosh Shrotriya said that the bluish body could indicate poisoning or suffocation, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report.

The police have also started questioning the hostel management and have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

