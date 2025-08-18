 Bhopal: Three-Floor Police Recruitment Board Building Shaping Up At Shyamla Hills
To be ready by July 26; recruitment from next year; Board idea was conceptualized years ago

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Three-Floor Police Recruitment Board Building Shaping Up At Shyamla Hills | Model Of building (FP Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on August 15 announced the formation of the Police Recruitment Board, however, officials said the building for the facility is already taking shape at Shyamla Hills.

Construction of the building began last year with the Police Housing Corporation as the executing agency. The building is being built at a cost of Rs 19.88 crore, with a total constructed area of more than 6,748 square meters.

The building is divided into three sections and comprises a lower ground area (665 sq mt), ground floor (2,044.60 sq mt), first floor (2,044.60 sq mt) and second floor (1,994 sq mt).

Offices of all top officials including ADG, IG, DIG and administrative office will be on the second floor. The lower ground floor will house the CCTV room, driver’s retiring room, men’s retiring room and other facilities.

article-image

Interestingly, years ago, senior IPS officer R C Arora (now retired) had first conceptualized the idea of the Police Recruitment Board.

The PHQ had even completed the groundwork for it and during the Congress regime, preliminary work on the board’s formation had begun, but after the government was toppled, the project was stalled.

7,500 constable recruitments this year: CM

The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday stated that 7,500 police constables will be recruited this year through the Employee Selection Board.

From next year onwards, recruitments will be carried out by the Police Recruitment Board. By 2028, all 22,500 vacant constable posts will be filled and the board will have free hand to conduct recruitments, he further said.

