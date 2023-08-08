Bhopal: Businessman Duped In Land Sale | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against a person for duping local businessman on the pretext of selling land.

Kotwali police said businessman Sajal Jain ran business in Kotwali area. He came in contact with Rahul Ahirwar, a resident of Jharkhera in Sehore district.

Rahul offered to sell land for Rs 16 lakh to Sajal in 2019. Sajal gave Rs 5 lakh in advance. And when Sajal approached to pay the rest amount and asked for land registration, Rahul made excuses.

Later, Sajal came to know that Rahul had sold the land to other person. Sajal then approached police and filed complaint. The police have registered case against Rahul and started investigation.

