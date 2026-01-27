MP News: 60-Year-Old Attacked By Stray Bull In Chhatarpur; Suffers Multiple Fractures, Stitches -- CCTV Footage | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man was attacked by a stray bull in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, after which he sustained severe injuries, as reported on Tuesday.

The matter came to fore through CCTV footage which surfaced on the internet. It shows the bull lifting the man from behind, knocking him down on the floor.

According to information, the incident took place in the Kotwali police station area of Chhatarpur city and the victim was identified as Lalji Patkar.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

The video shows the bull suddenly charging at the victim, lifting him with its horns, and throwing him to the ground. Fortunately, the animal did not attack him further, otherwise a tragedy could have occurred.

The attack left the elderly injured and bleeding, unable to stand on his own. As soon as passersby noticed him, they rushed to his rescue. Family members and locals managed to save the elderly man from the bull and took him for treatment.

Victim suffers multiple fractures, stitches

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and mobile cameras, and the video is now being widely circulated on social media.

Lalji Patkar suffered a fractured hip, a broken arm, and serious head injuries. He received 5 to 7 stitches on his head and was admitted to the district hospital.

Currently, the doctors are performing surgery on the victim due to his critical condition.

After the incident, local residents expressed anger over the growing problem of stray cattle in the city.

They blamed the municipal body and administration for not taking strict action and also demanded immediate steps to catch stray animals and move them to safe shelters.

Leopard mauls woman in Sheopur

On the same day, an elderly woman was seriously injured in a leopard attack in Morena district and was referred to Gwalior after initial treatment. The woman, identified as Ramrati of Berai village, was attacked in the Sabalgarh area.