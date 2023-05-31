Bhopal: State cabinet holds meeting, Compensation doubled for deaths in wild animals' attack

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday took the decisions to double the compensation amount for deaths caused by wild animals in the state.

Earlier, there was a provision to provide Rs 4 lakh, which has now increased to Rs 8 lakh. After the cabinet meeting, home minister Narottam Mishra briefed media persons about important decisions taken by the council of ministers.

Mishra said cabinet sanctioned a whopping sum of Rs 266.71 crore for the construction of Damoh Medical College building. This sum was approved on the recommendation of project assessment committee. The medical college, which will have 100 MBBS seats and tertiary medical facilities will benefit people of Damoh district and adjoining areas.

The exercise is aimed to increase financial assistance given to artists of state in case of serious disease, accident and death. Earlier, financial assistance ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5000 was given to needy artists in case of illness, natural calamity and death.

Under new scheme, financial help ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh would be given on the recommendation of competent committee. In case of death, next kin of artist will get financial help of Rs 1 lakh. For medical treatment, maximum Rs 50,000 could be given. For Divyang artists, maximum sum of Rs 1 lakh could be given.

The family of artists will include dependent husband, wife, dependent parents, dependent minor siblings, dependent children, dependent widow daughter, divyang brother and sister. In addition, a sum of Rs 85.35 crore has been sanctioned for modernisation of thermal and hydro power plants. The state cabinet amended Madhya Pradesh Start Up Policy and Implementation Scheme 2022 to provide benefits for entrepreneurs of SC-ST category.