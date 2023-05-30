Madhya Pradesh: MLA distributes loan sanction letters among street vendors

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A live streaming of CM Mahapanchayat of handcart pullers, hawkers and street vendors was held at Municipal Council office, Mahidpur on Tuesday.

As chief guest, local MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan distributed 30 loan sanction letters among handcart pullers, hawkers and street vendors. The event was presided over by municipal council president Nani Bai Mali.

Addressing the event, MLA praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for all-round development in the state and speedy implementation of central schemes. The condition of street vendors would change through social revolution. He also informed beneficiaries about various development works underway by Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-state government.

As per chief municipal officer Chandrashekhar Sonis, over 900 street vendors have been sanctioned loan under the central scheme. He appealed to beneficiaries to complete the profiling work to avail loan amount.

Municipal vice-president Rajaram Kahar, councillors and a large number of street vendors were present in the programme. The event was conducted by municipal assistant engineer.

