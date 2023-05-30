 Madhya Pradesh: Chitnis vs Shera over credit for Bhawsa Irrigation Project
Both public representatives are also active on social media over the issue. Chitnis said that Jal Tirthyatri were witness to her 12 years of sustained efforts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Chitnis vs Shera over credit for Bhawsa Irrigation Project | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Archana Chitnis and MLA Thakur Surendra Singh Shera are competing to get government approval for Bhawsa Medium Irrigation Tank Project in Burhanpur.

She further said that all statutory permissions were obtained and conceptualised by her for the project and its implementation was in the final stage. MLA Shera has also issued a similar statement.

He said that he deposited Rs 8 crore in the account of forest department during the Nath government for the project. After approval, he would start the work of the project. Both the leaders are not leaving any stone unturned to claim credit for Bhawsa Irrigation Project.

