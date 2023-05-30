Madhya Pradesh: Amul VS Sanchi gathers steam ahead of elections as Congress' Govind Singh alleges BJP conspiracy to promote Gujarat-based milk firm

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Govind Singh. | ANI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh leader of opposition Govind Singh has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to destroy Sanchi Milk, owned by MP State Cooperative Dairy Federation in order to promote Gujarat-based Amul Milk.

“There is a big plan to destroy Madhya Pradesh's farmers, milk producers, MP Milk Union and Sanchi. It's a conspiracy so that Gujarat's Amul gets an open field here. Sanchi's milk producing societies are being shut down. Farmers are not getting money,” Singh said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh bride flees wedding venue on pretext of getting ready in parlour

He further alleged that a large number of cattle herders, milk producing farmers and youths have lost their jobs under this conspiracy and if the situation continues, then within a year Sanchi's milk, curd, ghee and other dairy products, which have become the identity of MP, will disappear..

He further added, “The unfortunate thing is that the government of MP is doing all this to please Gujarat.”

'BJP government is the mastermind of corruption in the name of religion,

Taking a jibe at the ruling Shivraj government on Mahakal Lok idols being damaged due to strong winds, Govind Singh termed it the mastermind of corruption in the name of religion.

Singh said, “The pitcher of their sins has been filled. So Lord Hanuman, the son of Pawan (wind), could not bear the insult of Lord Shiva and showed with the help of speeding winds that the idols installed are fake. They have done the biggest scam in the construction of Mahakal Lok corridor. I appeal to the lovers of Sanatan Dharma that it is necessary to punish Shivraj and Modi politically.”

Read Also Hindi Journalism Day: 5 Powerful Hindi Newspapers That Challenged The British Rule In India