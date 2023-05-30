 On Cam: Massive fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh sugar factory near Khetia
e-Paper Get App
HomeMadhya-pradeshOn Cam: Massive fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh sugar factory near Khetia

On Cam: Massive fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh sugar factory near Khetia

Massive fire erupts at Shri Durga Khansari Sugar Mill in Medarna village, Madhya Pradesh. Firefighters and rescue teams rush to the scene to extinguish the fire. Cause and damage assessment are ongoing. No casualties reported. Efforts underway to control the fire, visible smoke from a distance

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image

Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire was reported at Khetia – Sendhwa road situated Shri Durga Khansari Sugar Mill campus near Medarna village on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire tenders and the rescue team immediately rushed to the spot and pressed into the duty to douse the fire. So far, the cause of the fire is yet to ascertain as an entire team is busy extinguishing the fire.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh may get second Vande Bharat train between Jabalpur and Indore on June 20
article-image

According to officials, those who are involved in the operation informed that as soon as they got news about a massive fire erupted at the sugar factory, firefighting vehicles from Khetia and Pansemal, Shahada, Rajpur, Nandurbar, Dondayacha immediately reached the spot, the work of extinguishing the fire is going on. There is no information about any loss of life at the moment. The work of extinguishing the fire is still going on.

Efforts are being made to control the fire in Shri Durga Khandsari Sugar Mill by taking full precautions. There is also an ethanol plant near the sugar mill. It is difficult to estimate the cause of the fire and the damage caused in the factory, the smoke rising from the fire was visible from a distance. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Untimely rain, windstorm damage banana plantations in Burhanpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Cam: Massive fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh sugar factory near Khetia

On Cam: Massive fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh sugar factory near Khetia

MP Weather Update: Orange alert in Gwalior-Chambal; Rain likely in Bhopal, Indore for next 3 days

MP Weather Update: Orange alert in Gwalior-Chambal; Rain likely in Bhopal, Indore for next 3 days

MP: Three girls drown while taking holy dip in Narmada on Ganga Dussehra, one dead

MP: Three girls drown while taking holy dip in Narmada on Ganga Dussehra, one dead

MP: Bajrang Dal worker among 2 arrested for smuggling ganja

MP: Bajrang Dal worker among 2 arrested for smuggling ganja

On Cam: Madhya Pradesh cops thrash man, threaten him to withdraw complaint from CM Helpline

On Cam: Madhya Pradesh cops thrash man, threaten him to withdraw complaint from CM Helpline