On Cam: Massive fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh sugar factory near Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire was reported at Khetia – Sendhwa road situated Shri Durga Khansari Sugar Mill campus near Medarna village on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire tenders and the rescue team immediately rushed to the spot and pressed into the duty to douse the fire. So far, the cause of the fire is yet to ascertain as an entire team is busy extinguishing the fire.

According to officials, those who are involved in the operation informed that as soon as they got news about a massive fire erupted at the sugar factory, firefighting vehicles from Khetia and Pansemal, Shahada, Rajpur, Nandurbar, Dondayacha immediately reached the spot, the work of extinguishing the fire is going on. There is no information about any loss of life at the moment. The work of extinguishing the fire is still going on.

Efforts are being made to control the fire in Shri Durga Khandsari Sugar Mill by taking full precautions. There is also an ethanol plant near the sugar mill. It is difficult to estimate the cause of the fire and the damage caused in the factory, the smoke rising from the fire was visible from a distance.