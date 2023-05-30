 Bhopal: Theft at lawyer’s house, valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh stolen
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves took away cash and ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh from a lawyer’s house in Narayan Nagar in Bag Sewaniya on Monday morning.

Sisodia and his family members had gone to attend a funeral on Monday morning. When they returned at 12 noon, they found the entire house ransacked. On checking, they found Rs 2.5 lakh snd gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh missing.

Realising that their house had been burgled, they approached the Bag Sewaniya police and lodged a complaint of theft. The police said that they were sifting through CCTV cameras installed in locality to trace and apprehend the accused.

