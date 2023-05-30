Bhopal: Theft at lawyer’s house, valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh stolen

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves took away cash and ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh from a lawyer’s house in Narayan Nagar in Bag Sewaniya on Monday morning.

Station house officer of Bag Sewaniya police station Sanjeev Kumar Chouksey said theft took place at Raghvendra Singh Sisodia’s house.

Sisodia and his family members had gone to attend a funeral on Monday morning. When they returned at 12 noon, they found the entire house ransacked. On checking, they found Rs 2.5 lakh snd gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh missing.

Realising that their house had been burgled, they approached the Bag Sewaniya police and lodged a complaint of theft. The police said that they were sifting through CCTV cameras installed in locality to trace and apprehend the accused.

