Bhopal: Argument breaks out between Mirchi Baba and jail inmates

Mirchi Baba | FP FILE PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Self-proclaimed religious preacher Mirchi Baba, who has been lodged in central jail on rape charges, got into an argument with two inmates over TV channel, the jail administration said on Monday.

Central Jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhangre told Free Press that Baba’s counsel Akhilesh Shrivastava visited him in jail on May 26. Baba told his counsel that two inmates barged into his barrack and assaulted him, which left him injured.

Bhangre, however, denied that fight broke out between Baba and the inmates. An argument took place between them over changing TV channel, after which the constables on duty shifted the duo to another barrack.

Reportedly, Shrivastava has sought Right to Information (RTI) from the jail administration in this regard. The reply is awaited. He has sought information regarding the names of the alleged accused, the cases lodged against them and other details.

Read Also Dhanush gets trolled for his unrecognisable Captain Miller look, fans compare him to Baba Ramdev