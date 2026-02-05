MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Chair Strategy Meet At FLRP Tomorrow |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To speed up self-reliance in pulses in the country, a national consultation and strategy meeting will be held at the Food Legume Research Platform (FLRP at Amlaha in Sehore district on Saturday. The meeting will be chaired by Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and chief minister Mohan Yadav.

Agriculture ministers of pulse-producing states will also be present in the event.

The Union minister will see the display of advanced technologies and interact with the farmers.

The ‘Pulses Mission Portal’ will also be launched and improved varieties of seeds distributed symbolically among progressive farmers.

Defamation case withdrawal

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday disposed of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s plea seeking quashing of the criminal defamation case filed against him by Congress MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha in view of a settlement between the two parties.

The defamation cases arose from alleged statements made by Chouhan and others in December 2021 in connection with Supreme Court proceedings relating to OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh Panchayat elections, in which Tankha had appeared as counsel.