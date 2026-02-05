MP News: Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma Threatens To Delete Names Of Ladli Behnas From List |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, who is known for creating controversies, kicked up another row at a public meeting in Sehore on Thursday when he said the names of the Ladli Behnas absent from the meeting would be deleted from the list of beneficiaries.

Earlier, another minister of the state, Vijay Shah, also known for courting controversies by his statements, made a similar remark as Verma did in Ashta. Verma, made the statement during the inauguration of a sub-health centre at Dhamanda village in Ashta Tehsil.

Wheat is being sent to every house from Delhi because of the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a sum of Rs 1,500 is transferred to the accounts of Ladli Behnas every month, he said, adding that the Congress never gave a single penny to women.

Farmers are also getting financial assistance because of Modi’s initiative, Verma said.

The government is providing financial aid worth Rs 1,500 a month to 894 Ladli Behnas in Dhamanda village, he said. He wanted to know how many Ladli Behnas out of 894 had been present at the meeting.

He said that he would tell the chief executive officer to call all the Ladli Behnas of the village and to delete the names of those who would be absent from the list.

A report will be sent from the village, Verma said, adding that the Congress never gave a single penny to anyone. ‘‘But you are not paying attention to what is being done for your welfare,’’ he said.