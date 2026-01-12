The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas Starrer Underperforms Over Weekend, Collects ₹108 Crore

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab was released on Friday, January 9, 2026. The movie received negative reviews and took an average start at the box office with a collection of Rs. 62.90 crore (all languages) including paid previews on Thursday.

While the reviews and the word of mouth were not good, it was expected that the film would not show a jump over the weekend. However, surprisingly, it didn't even stay steady at the box office and showed a huge drop on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Sacnilk, on Saturday, the film collected Rs. 26 crore (all languages), and on Sunday, it showed a drop again and collected Rs. 19.1 crore (all languages). So, the movie over the weekend has collected Rs. 108 crore (all languages), which is surely not a great number.

The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office Collection

The Raja Saab's performance in Hindi is very disappointing. The film in three days, has just collected Rs. 15.75 crore.

The Raja Saab Budget

According to reports, The Raja Saab is made on a budget of Rs. 400-450 crore. So, after underperforming on the weekend, the film needs to collect a good amount on weekdays. However, for now, it looks like the movie might not be able to even cross its budget at the box office. Let's wait and watch!

The Raja Saab Reviews

The Raja Saab has received mostly negative reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "The Raja Saab had the potential to be a fantastic cinematic experience, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. The makers promoted it as a horror-comedy, and while there are a couple of jump scares, there's not even one scene that will make you laugh out loud."