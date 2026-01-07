Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Report: Thalapathy Vijay Fever Hits Mumbai; Actor's Last Film Gets 4 AM Shows In The City

Jana Nayagan Poster | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is yet to get the certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. However, the advance booking has started, and while the movie is expected to take the box office by storm in Tamil Nadu, it looks like Vijay's fans in Mumbai are also very excited to watch the film, as some theatres in the city have 4 am shows.

Yes, you read it right! Many theatres in Mumbai have their first show at 4 am, and surprisingly, on BookMyShow, we can see that either the shows are already sold out or they are filling fast. Also, these 4 am shows are for the original Tamil version of the film, and not for the dubbed Hindi version, Jan Neta. So, clearly, the audience in Mumbai is excited to watch Jana Nayagan in the original language.

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Report

Meanwhile, across the country, the advance booking for Jana Nayagan has started. According to Sacnilk, till now, the movie has sold 29k tickets for the first day, and has collected Rs. 7.63 crore without block seats. With block seats, the collection is Rs. 10.32 crore. The film is still two days away from its release, so it is expected to earn more before it hits the big screens.

Jana Nayagan-CBFC Row

Till now, Jana Nayagan has not received a certificate from CBFC. The makers have moved to court for the same.

According to reports, earlier, the Examining Committee recommended a U/A certificate after the makers agreed to the suggested edits. However, the process was stalled following a complaint regarding the portrayal of religious sentiments and armed forces. The CBFC has now referred the film to a Revising Committee, effectively restarting the review.

Jana Nayagan Release Date

It will be interesting to see whether Jaya Nayagan will release on January 9, 2026, or it will be postponed. Let's wait and watch.