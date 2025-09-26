Ameesha Patel Wishes To Have One-Night Stand With Tom Cruise: 'He's The Only Man I Could Put Aside My Principles For'

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel recently opened up about still receiving marriage proposals and "men half her age" asking her. However, she admitted to having a huge crush on Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise. Not just that, the 50-year-old actress also expressed her wish to have a one-night stand with Tom.

Ameesha Patel On Having One-Night Stand With Tom Cruise

Appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, she revealed that her celebrity crush is Tom and asked Ranveer if he ever does a podcast with him, to please invite her to it.

She added, "I’ve liked Tom Cruise since childhood. I had his picture on my pencil box, in my files, and the only poster in my room was of Tom Cruise. He has always been my crush. I always joke that he’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. I could do anything for him. If you ask me whether I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I could."

Ameesha Patel On Marriage

She further shared she is all up for marriage, as long as she finds someone worthy. "They say that 'Where there is a will, there is a way,' so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person," said Patel.

Ameesha revealed that she still receives all kinds of proposals from well-to-do families, including men half her age who want to take her out. She said she’s open to it, as a man needs to be mentally mature, and she’s met many older men who, in her words, have the IQ of a fly.

Ameesh Patel On Rejecting Marriage Proposal

Ameesha also revealed why she had to reject a marriage proposal in her life: the person wanted her to stay at home, which she wasn't okay with. She said that people who truly love will let their partner’s career prosper. She added that she has lost a lot for her career and also for love, admitting that she gave up both at different times, but feels she has learned from both experiences.

"For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine. Had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love," shared Ameesha.

Ameesha Patel Work

On the work front, the actress returned to the big screen with Gadar 2 in 2023 alongside Sunny Deol. She was also seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa.

The actress is yet to officially announce her next project.