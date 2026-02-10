 Ajit Pawar Death: Rohit Pawar To Present 'Eye-opening' Findings On Ex-Deputy CM's Plane Crash, Presser Scheduled In Mumbai Today
Ajit Pawar Death: Rohit Pawar To Present 'Eye-opening' Findings On Ex-Deputy CM's Plane Crash, Presser Scheduled In Mumbai Today

Ajit Pawar Death: Rohit Pawar To Present 'Eye-opening' Findings On Ex-Deputy CM's Plane Crash, Presser Scheduled In Mumbai Today

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar said he will present details on the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, citing unanswered questions around the incident. He announced a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, calling the points ‘important and eye-opening’. Ajit Pawar died on January 28 when his aircraft crashed near Baramati.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Ajit Pawar Death: Rohit Pawar To Present 'Eye-opening' Findings On Ex-Deputy CM's Plane Crash, Presser Scheduled In Mumbai Today

Mumbai: Even weeks after the death of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, questions surrounding the circumstances of the accident continue to linger. His nephew and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar has now publicly expressed doubts over the incident and announced that he will present a detailed briefing on the crash in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Rohit Pawar said several aspects of the aircraft accident that claimed Ajit Pawar’s life remain unclear and have given rise to suspicion. Addressing the issue, he stated that he would explain how the accident occurred and why it happened through a presentation, highlighting what he described as 'important and eye-opening' points.

In a post on social media platform X earlier today, Rohit Pawar wrote that the tragic death of Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash has raised several questions in his mind as well as across Maharashtra. He said a press conference would be held at 4 pm at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, where he would present detailed information related to the incident.

Rohit Pawar Speaks On Suspicion Surrounding Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash

Rohit Pawar had earlier hinted at raising the issue on February 7, when he spoke to the media after casting his vote during the district council elections in Baramati. At the time, he said there was widespread suspicion regarding the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar’s death. He also remarked that Ajit Pawar had expressed a desire for the unification of the NCP factions and that efforts towards a merger would continue.

“Everyone has questions and doubts in their minds. I will give a presentation in Mumbai on February 10. Why the accident happened and how it might have happened will be discussed in detail,” Rohit Pawar had said.

Ajit Pawar, who was serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the NCP president, died on January 28 after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed near Baramati. He was on his way to election campaigning when the accident occurred. The incident took place in the final phase of campaigning for the local body elections, with polling initially scheduled for February 5.

Sunetra Pawar To Assume Charge As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Today, Attend 1st Cabinet...
Following Ajit Pawar’s death, the state government declared a period of official mourning, after which the polling date was extended to February 7. His sudden demise sent shockwaves through Maharashtra’s political. After his death, Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, taking over the responsibilities, earlier held by her husband.

