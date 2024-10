'B*tch You Look Like A Potato': Cardi B Slams X User Who Body Shamed Her, Reacts To Plastic Surgery Rumours

Rapper Cardi B has responded to the trolls who keep targeting her looks and hit back at those who claim that she underwent plastic surgery after welcoming her third child.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Y'all really need to relax. This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE." The rapper added that her hourglass figure has been "exaggerated" recently due to the shapewear she's been sporting.

"I want yall to think wit yall brain," she said, adding, "Yall was just praising my body couple days ago ...do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days?"

When a user reacted to her post saying, "Babe you still look crazy and your stomach always looks like it’s about to rip apart. Focusing so much on how you look rn shouldn’t even be a thing because you just pushed out a child 😵‍💫 We gotta stop this."

Reacting to the user, Cardi B wrote, "B*tch you literally look like a fuck*n potato yet you talking bout my looks wit a passion ….This why I be dragging you b*tches by yall draws cause b*tch why you got soo much nerves."

Bitch you literally look like a fuckin potato yet you talking bout my looks wit a passion ….This why I be dragging you bitches by yall draws cause bitch why you got soo much nerves https://t.co/dbXyskQ4f0 pic.twitter.com/fQ7HOJmBK9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 5, 2024

Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3, with Offset, welcomed her third child on September 7. She followed a different postpartum routine and returned to her physical fitness schedule eight days after the birth of her baby.

Y’all really need to relax ..This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE …My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja on…I want yall to think wit yall brain ..Yall was just praising my body couple days ago …do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days… https://t.co/6x2aEMzGHv pic.twitter.com/AT9nSovsOX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 5, 2024

However, she has to face criticism from her fans on social media. "This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two... I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that... just cardio," the rapper wrote on X.

She added, "Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active...." Cardi B continued, "but you know what's funny?? Y'all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???"

"Y'all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else?? So yeah I'm taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y'all are gonna have something to say," the rapper added.

Her post came after a fan commented on her workout video, saying, "It's barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane. x.com/updatesofcardi..." Later, the fan responded, "I genuinely didn't mean any harm and the tweet was never an indictment on you but rather society's expectations of women and "snap back" culture. The reply to the OP honestly shows that there was no malicious intent. But I hope you and baby are well. I'm a big fan."

Replying to the response, the singer wrote, "Totally babe!! And I do agree about society and pressure...I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth. I don't know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING... It's like I want to complete all my goals in one day." The 'WAP' artist took to Instagram late to share the joyful news, revealing that she welcomed her daughter on September 7. In her Instagram post, Cardi B, 31, is seen beaming with happiness as she holds her newborn in a colourful hospital robe.

Offset, 32, who is currently estranged from Cardi B, is also featured in the photos, tenderly cradling their new baby.

Cardi captioned the post, "The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24," celebrating the arrival of their daughter.

The couple, who have been navigating a separation since Cardi filed for divorce in July, are also parents to son Wave, 3, and daughter Kulture, 6.

The Instagram update included heartwarming images of the family together in the hospital room, with Kulture holding her baby sister and Cardi B looking lovingly at her children.

In August, Cardi B had confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post, expressing her gratitude and excitement.

She wrote, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!" She added, "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"