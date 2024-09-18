Cardi B Hits Back At X User Who Criticised Her For Starting Work Out 8 Days After Baby's Birth: ' Y'all Dragged Me Down When...'

Rapper Cardi B has recently announced the arrival of her third child, a baby girl, weeks after her separation from husband Offset. She is following a different postpartum routine and returned to her physical fitness schedule eight days after the birth of her baby, reported Page Six. However, she has to face criticism from her fans on social media.

"This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two... I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that... just cardio," the rapper wrote on X.

She added, "Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active...."

This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two… I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying… https://t.co/I6VFBsAxGO — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 16, 2024

Cardi B continued, "But you know what's funny?? Y'all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???"

"Y'all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else?? So yeah I'm taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y'all are gonna have something to say," the rapper added.

Her post came after a fan commented on her workout video, saying, "It's barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane. x.com/updatesofcardi..."

Later, the fan responded, "I genuinely didn't mean any harm and the tweet was never an indictment on you but rather society's expectations of women and "snap back" culture. The reply to the OP honestly shows that there was no malicious intent. But I hope you and baby are well. I'm a big fan."

Replying to the response, the singer wrote, "Totally babe!! And I do agree about society and pressure...I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth. I don't know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING... It's like I want to complete all my goals in one day," reported Page Six.

Earlier, Cardi B shared the good news about the birth of her child through a social media post.

The 'WAP' artist took to Instagram late on Thursday to share the joyful news, revealing that she welcomed her daughter on September 7. In her Instagram post, Cardi B, 31, is seen beaming with happiness as she holds her newborn in a colourful hospital robe.

Offset, 32, who is currently estranged from Cardi B, is also featured in the photos, tenderly cradling their new baby.

Cardi captioned the post, "The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24," celebrating the arrival of their daughter.

The couple, who have been navigating a separation since Cardi filed for divorce in July, are also parents to son Wave, 3, and daughter Kulture, 6.

The Instagram update included heartwarming images of the family together in the hospital room, with Kulture holding her baby sister and Cardi B looking lovingly at her children.

In August, Cardi B had confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post, expressing her gratitude and excitement.

She wrote, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!" She added, "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"