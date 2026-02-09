'Please Calm Down...': Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin REACT To His Viral Video With 'Mystery Woman' Outside Mumbai Restaurant

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin | Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Aly Goni, who is in a relationship with actress Jasmin Bhasin, was recently spotted at GIGI restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, with a 'mystery woman.' While posing for the paparazzi, the woman initially stepped aside, but Aly sweetly pulled her back into the frame. His gesture, though cute, quickly caught attention and sparked curiosity about the woman's identity, especially since Jasmin was not present and is currently holidaying in Kashmir.

Aly Goni Reacts To His Viral Video With 'Mystery Woman'

Soon after the video went viral on social media, it caught Aly’s attention. Reacting casually and with his trademark humour, the actor clarified that the 'mystery woman' was his bhabhi (sister-in-law). He wrote, "Arey bhabi hai meri mystery nahi."

'Please Calm Down': Jasmin Bhasin On Aly Goni's Viral Video

Not just Aly, Jasmin also took to her Instagram Stories to clarify the situation. She wrote, "My favourite and the best girl I know. Missed meeting you this time!! Guyys bhabhi hai humaari sabse pyaari, so pl calm down and shower her with love."

Jasmin and Aly, who were once best friends, confessed their love for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house back in 2020.

Aly and Jasmine met for the first time in Mumbai, in 2018, before heading to Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.