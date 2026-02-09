Single's Inferno Season 5: Was Choi Mina-Sue 'Paid' To Play A Role In Netflix's Korean Dating Show? Close Friend Reveals 'It's Show For Entertainment'

Single's Inferno Season 5 |

Who will Choi Mina-sue choose in Single's Inferno Season 5? The 26-year-old University of Illinois alum faced heavy trolling for appearing torn between Song Seung-il, Lee Sung-hun, and Lim Su-been. Mina-sue has certainly stirred drama on the show with her indecision, but a friend revealed that her on-screen persona was largely a "role" crafted for the particular entertainment show.

Single's Inferno Season 5: Was Choi Mina-sue 'Paid' For Her Role In Netflix's Korean Dating Show?

Mina-sue won Miss Earth 2022, while her friend and steadfast supporter Jasmin Selberg won the title of Miss International 2022. After Mina-sue faced heavy backlash on social media for being conflicted about choosing one man in Single's Inferno Season 5, Jasmin stepped in to speak up on her behalf. Following the episodes, fans began flooding the comments section of Mina-sue’s latest Instagram post with messages such as, "YOU NEED HELP. You have lots of issues (sic)."

Voicing support for her friend, Jasmin commented to the haters, clarifying that Mina-sue's portrayal on Single's Inferno was a "role" and not a reflection of her true character. She said, "I know Mina for some years now. I see how her role in Single's Inferno might have a bad look on her as a person." She further added that Single's Inferno is an "entertainment show" and each person "in the cast receives a role." Jasmin wrote, "From everybody's darling up until the antagonist, there's everything in between."

Jasmin further stated that while fans are entitled to voice their opinions, they should not attack Mina-sue as a person. She added that the Mina-sue she knows is a very "fun, loving, and caring friend."

Following this, one user questioned whether Mina-sue was paid extra for the role she appeared to play in Single's Inferno Season 5. The user commented, "Tbh, I could also sense that Mina was paid extra to stir drama considering how entertaining this season is (sic)." Others in the comments section agreed that editing can certainly shape a person's character on screen. However, some viewers remained divided, arguing that while editing can influence perception, it cannot alter a person's actions.

Let's wait for the release of the finale episodes of Single's Inferno Season 5 to find out who Mina-sue will ultimately end up with. Single's Inferno Season 5 episodes 11 and 12 are set to be released on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 1:30 pm IST on Netflix.