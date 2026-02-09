 Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12 Release Date & Time: Here's When To Watch The Finale Of Netflix's Korean Dating Show
The Single's Inferno Season 5 finale will reveal which contestants will leave the Inferno together after making their ultimate choices. Excitement is building as viewers wait to see how the season’s connections and drama unfold in the final episodes.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
The finale of Single's Inferno Season 5 is just around the corner, and fans are eager to see which contestants will form couples. Will any pair leave the Inferno together? As we await the finale pairings, let's take a look at the release date and timing for Single's Inferno Season 5 episodes 11 and 12.

Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12 Release Date

Single's Inferno Season 5 finale episodes (episode 11 and 12) will be released on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The new episodes are released every Tuesday.

Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12 Release Time

Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 11 & 12 will be dropped on Netflix at 12 am PT, 3 am ET, 4 pm KST/JST and 1.30 pm IST. Both the finale episodes will be dropped altogether on the platform. All the episodes of Single's Inferno episodes will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix (with a subscription plan).

What Will Happen In Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Episodes?

In the final episode, the contestants will make their ultimate choice about who they want to date in real life. Ahead of the finale, there's been plenty of speculation about the possible pairings. Some connections are expected to stay strong, with Min-gee likely ending up with Seung-il. Other anticipated duos include Jae-jin and Joo-young, Su-been and Hee-sun, Samuel Lee and Mina-sue & Go-eun and Sung-min. However, these are only predictions, and fans will have to wait for the final pairings to be revealed.

The contestant everyone is most eager to see paired up is Mina-sue. Fans are divided, with some speculating that she might end up alone, as her feelings appear uncertain and not fixed on a single person. Despite all the drama and confusion she has caused on the show, viewers adore her for her beauty. She also became one of the few contestants on Single's Inferno who confidently jumped into the pool without worrying about her makeup.

