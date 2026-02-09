 'After Sholay, I Can't Think Of A Film...': Dhurandhar Producer Compares Success Of Ranveer Singh Starrer To Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra's Movie
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film to date. The producer of the movie, Jyoti Deshpande, recently, in an interview, opened up about the film's success and compared it to Sholay. Read on to know more...

Murtuza Iqbal
Dhurandhar Producer Compares Her Film To Sholay | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, broke records at the box office, and became the highest-grossing Bollywood film. It has been more than two months the film was released, but till now, it is running in theatres despite getting an OTT release. Recently, in an interview with Fortune India, the producer of Dhurandhar, Jyoti Deshpande, opened up about the success of her film, and also compared Dhurandhar to Sholay.

She said, “This is not just a maker’s success; it is as much the audience's success. It has been decades since we saw a film that has taken up the imagination of the movie-going public. They have made it a success by watching the film multiple times and talking about it. It has been in the theatres for 60-plus days."

"After Sholay, I can't think of a film which has been as successful. There is no greater accolade as film-makers we can receive than this. It is something that we can’t script, it’s something marketing money can’t buy, something that money can’t achieve," Deshpande added.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Will Be Bigger

Jyoti revealed that if Part 1 had not received such a great response, the second part would have sat in their cupboard. But, they were sure that part 1 would take the box office by storm. She said, "We are so happy the audience took a shine to it. We believe Dhurandhar-2 would be bigger than the first part. It’s going to be in five languages."

Why Is Dhurandhar 2 Releasing In South Indian Languages?

While Dhurandhar was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Revealing the reason behind dubbing the film in South Indian languages, Jyoti said, "The success of Dhurandhar 1 in just one language has been so unprecedented. It has left behind South films. The contribution from the southern states, even for the Hindi original, is three times that of another successful Hindi film."

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar has collected Rs. 838 crore at the box office. The film is a blockbuster.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the first teaser of the movie. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year.

