 Divya Agarwal & Husband Apurva Padgaonkar Do Not Live Together? Bhavya Singh's Shocking Revelation Leaves The 50 Fans Asking, 'Have They Broken Up?'
Bhavya Singh’s personal remarks on The 50 about Divya Agarwal and her husband Apurva Padgaonkar sparked questions online about whether the couple is living apart. While netizens speculate, Divya was seen getting emotional on the show, recalling how Apurva changed her life.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
A serious allegation has been made against Divya Agarwal and her husband Apurva Padgaonkar bout hem not living together despite being married. In the recent clash between Divya and Bhavya Singh, the latter made some very personal remarks against her. "Yeh itni fake aurant hai...no wonder isko log gold digger bolte hain," said Bhavya.

Bhavya continued to claim that when she asked Divya whether she would ever do a reality show, Divya denied it, saying, "No, I won't. I have won Bigg Boss." She further accused Divya of not having a good relationship with her husband. Bhavya said, "Diwali pe asli patakhe to iske ghaar fute the aur maine fode the... Alag rehti hai apne pati se (sic)." Following the husband's remark on national television, everyone began speculating whether Divya is no longer together with her husband, Apurva.

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Divya doesn't live with her husband??" wondering whether what Bhavya said on national television was actually true. A user commented in the thread, "Have they broken up?" reacting to the same, one commented, "I don't blame her husband, Divya is unbearable even when she comes for 5 minutes on TV. She is vile!" However, others continued to call out Bhavya for spilling someone's personal life details on camera. Others continued to call Divya and Bhavya's fight to be only for the cameras.

back in 2024, there was much noise about Divya and Apurva getting divorce after the reality TV personality deleted certain pictures from her social media. After there were much noise about the same, she took to her Instagram story and addressed the ongoing rumours, saying, "I made no noise. I made no comments or stories... I deleted 2500 posts yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage (sic)." She further cleared out to the trolls that she is having a happy married life with Apurva and divorce and babies are not happening.

In The 50, Divya was also seen visibly missing her husband. She got emotional as she recalled how Apurva had supported her in building new friendships within the industry.

The 50 new episodes releases every day at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar

