Mumbai Metro: MMRDA Shares Insides Of Mandale Depot, Asia's Largest & Most Advanced Facility In Mankhurd; Key Details | X

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has shared new details about the Mandale Metro Depot through a series of posts on X, highlighting the technology, scale and environmental features that define what officials describe as one of Asia’s most advanced metro depots. The Mandale facility has been developed to support Metro Line 2B and is being projected as a key element of Mumbai’s next phase of urban mobility.

Mumbai Metro is constructing its first elevated and largest depot in Mandale, covering 32 hectares. Designed with two levels, it can accommodate 72 rakes and will service the 23.6-km elevated Metro Line 2B from DN Nagar to Mandale in Mankhurd, connecting the western suburbs to the eastern part of the city.

According to the authority, the depot is anchored by a G plus 3 Depot Control Centre that will operate as the brain of the system. This centre will work round the clock and monitor train movement, maintenance schedules and safety systems in real time. MMRDA officials said that continuous technological surveillance is essential to maintain punctual operations across the network and to ensure a smooth commuter experience.

The posts also drew attention to the focus on sustainability and efficiency within the depot. The facility includes a 175 kilolitre per day capacity effluent and sewage treatment system that will recycle water for cleaning and landscaping within the premises.

In addition, the site contains more than 100 kilometres of underground utilities to streamline the depot’s internal functions. To minimise its impact on surrounding neighbourhoods, noise and dust suppression systems have also been installed.

The Mandale Depot will house India’s longest metro test track at 965 metres. This track will be used to test trains before they become part of daily passenger service. The depot also includes four shunting necks and one elevated neck, which will help manage and direct train movement more efficiently.

MMRDA acknowledged that constructing what it calls Asia’s largest metro depot involved several engineering and logistical challenges. These included dealing with coastal soil conditions, creating a new access road suitable for large construction vehicles and designing a space-efficient double-decker structure. Each challenge, the authority stated, became an opportunity to introduce innovative solutions that contributed to the project’s progress.

In its final post in the thread, the authority referred to the Mandale Depot as “The People’s Depot” and invited Mumbai residents to reflect on which aspect of the facility impressed them the most. The options highlighted were scale, technology and sustainability. The call for public participation signals the agency’s intent to build a sense of ownership and pride among commuters as the city continues its expansion of the metro network.

The Mandale Depot is expected to play a significant role in supporting reliable metro services, especially as Mumbai prepares for the next stage of its transportation upgrades. Currently, Mumbai has two metro depots, one serving Lines 2B and 7 in Charkop (22-rake capacity) and another for Metro Line 1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) in Andheri. The Mandale depot will enhance metro connectivity significantly.

