Navi Mumbai News: Animal Feeder Seeks AWBI Probe After Street Dog’s Death, Alleges Negligence By IDA Panvel

Animal Feeder Seeks AWBI Probe After Street Dog's Death, Alleges Negligence By IDA Panvel

Mumbai: An animal feeder has called upon the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to launch an urgent investigation following a severe complaint detailing alleged negligence, cruelty, and unlawful actions by the Indian Development for Animals (IDA Panvel) that resulted in the death of a female street dog. The complaint demanded strict legal proceedings against the organisation and its personnel, accusing them of a profound failure in their duty of care toward the vulnerable animal.

The incident began when the dog Payal, described as an innocent and extremely gentle and loving animal, was falsely reported to IDA Panvel as having rabies. The complainant claimed that the dog was not aggressive but was emotionally traumatised, having recently lost her puppies twice, which made her scared and low in spirit. Shinde alleged that despite lack of verified evidence or medical history, IDA Panvel reportedly picked up the dog solely based on an unverified verbal complaint, violating the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules which strictly mandate a rabies test report, medical history, and proof of aggressive behavior before any such capture can be legally executed.

According to the complainant, she made daily visits to the IDA Panvel facility to monitor the dog’s condition along with her friends, where they found her confined to a cage. The IDA staff claimed the dog was biting, which the complainant attributes to her extreme fear and depression caused by the confinement and trauma. Shinde alleged that her requests of providing the dog with basic medical intervention were ignored by the organisation.

“The dog had stopped eating but was still drinking water and required saline and comprehensive care. However, my requests were ignored, which demonstrated severe lapse in necessary medical care and basic humanitarian approach,” said the complainant.

The complaint has also cited a video, which shows IDA Panvel staff capturing the dog by tying her using an iron rod, alleging it to be cruel and illegal. She highlighted that this method of restraint is strictly banned by the government and the High Court, unequivocally falling under the definition of animal cruelty.

“The death was a direct result of negligence, mental trauma, and cruelty, and not from illness. She died because she was ignored and mishandled," Shinde added, urging AWBI to register an FIR against IDA and its members, as a form of justice for the deceased animal and to hold animal welfare organisations accountable to the highest standards of law and ethics.

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor with Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Foundation, said, “Numerous animal charities and shelters bring up pets from their original location for treatment, but after a few days, healthy canines are discovered dead. Such foundations, which never follow ABC regulations, fail to provide a valid explanation for the creatures' demise. On such a foundation and workforce, strict measures ought to be implemented. These organisations play with the lives of animals because those creatures are unable to fight for justice.”

The Free Press Journal contacted Shailendra Sawant, supervisor at IDA’s Panvel centre, who said, “We had received a complaint from the civic body which stated that the dog had already bitten multiple people. We brought it to the centre but it was not eating food or drinking water and was attempting to bite everyone, which made us believe that it had rabies. After it died on the third day, we asked the feeder to carry out a post mortem but it was not done.”

