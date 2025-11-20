Mumbai Crime: Mulund Police Arrest 30-Year-Olf Habitual Offender With Country-Made Pistol Hidden In Activa Scooter

Mulund police seize a country-made pistol and knife from a scooter used by habitual offender Rakesh Rajput | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 20: The Mulund police have arrested a habitual offender, Rakesh Subhash Rajput alias Matru, 30, after he was found in possession of a country-made pistol. Rajput, a driver by profession, is now under investigation to determine from whom he procured the weapon and for what purpose.

Tip-Off Leads to Early Morning Search

According to the FIR, API Dattatray Bansode of Mulund police station received a tip-off from an informant that Rajput, a resident of Rajkumar Chawl in Hanumanpada, Mulund Colony (West), was carrying a firearm. Acting on the information, a police team searched the area around 5:30 a.m. on November 19 and found Rajput at his residence.

Suspect Tries to Mislead Police

When questioned about the weapon, Rajput allegedly refused to cooperate and responded evasively. On being asked about the vehicle he was using, he told officers he had borrowed a friend’s Activa scooter (MH-03-CW-2622). Police took him to the vehicle for inspection, during which he attempted to throw away the key under the pretext of unlocking the scooter.

Weapons Recovered From Scooter

This increased suspicion, and with help from a local resident, Anil Kalidas Tak, 39, the police recovered the discarded key. Upon opening the scooter’s storage compartment, officers discovered a country-made pistol and an iron knife. Both weapons were seized, and Rajput was taken into custody along with the vehicle.

Case Registered Under Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act

Based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Hemant Tanaji Shedge, 40, of the Crime Detection Unit, Mulund police have registered a case under Sections 3, 4, and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Sections 37(1)(A) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Rajput has been accused of possessing a country-made firearm and knife without a licence, thereby violating the weapon-ban order issued by the Mumbai police commissioner.

