Mumbai News: Eight Years On, Meena Tai Thackeray Auditorium Remains Shut Bhiwandi’s Cultural Identity Fading |

Bhiwandi: In the heart of Bhiwandi stands a silent reminder of official apathy — the Late Meena Tai Thackeray Auditorium, closed for eight long years. Once the city’s only well-equipped cultural venue, the auditorium was declared unsafe after an accident during a programme in 2017 and has remained locked ever since. Its closure brought the city’s cultural calendar to an abrupt halt.

Inaugurated on 1 March 1996 by then Cabinet Minister for Forest and Environment Ganesh Naik, the auditorium had long served as Bhiwandi’s primary stage for school and college events, theatre productions, literary gatherings and major social programmes. Years of neglect, however, weakened the structure until authorities shut it down, leaving a cultural vacuum in the city.

Residents and social groups repeatedly demanded restoration. At one point, locals accused the Corporation of attempting to convert the valuable land into a commercial shopping complex a plan strongly resisted by citizens. Under public pressure the administration finally prepared a renovation estimate.

The cost, however, skyrocketed: 65 lakh in 2015, 8 crore in 2017, and 10.57 crore approved in the 2020 District Planning Committee meeting. Then Guardian Minister now Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sanctioned the funding, but the project became trapped in endless tender procedures.

According to Junior Engineer Vinod Mate, six private firms submitted bids in April 2022. After scrutiny by Technical Advisor Ajay Thakur, four companies qualified, with Nashik-based R & K Infra quoting the lowest amount 12% below the estimate. Yet the firm failed to start work. The Corporation issued a notice and forfeited the company’s 5.27 lakh earnest money on 12 August 2022.

A fresh tender followed. On 22 February 2023 the Corporation finalised a new agreement worth 15.50 crore with another contractor. The renovation was to be funded 75% by the State Government and 25% by the Corporation. However the State released only 1.5 crore, leaving the project stalled. After nearly a year of correspondence from March 2024 to February 2025 the city recently received an additional 4 crore, allowing work to resume.

BNCMC Engineer Sachin Naik confirmed that most of the civil work is now complete. Remaining tasks include rebuilding the stage, installing modern lighting, advanced sound systems, new seating and other technological upgrades.We are redesigning the auditorium to meet modern standards. The work should progress faster now,” he said.

Local theatre artist Sultan Qureshi expressed frustration over the prolonged delay In a culturally rich and educational city like Bhiwandi keeping the only auditorium closed for eight years is a tragedy. This is not just a building it is a training ground for the next generation’s talent. Both the Corporation and the government have failed to prioritise it he said. For the people of Bhiwandi the Meena Tai Thackeray Auditorium represents far more than a structure it is a symbol of the city’s cultural identity. Residents believe that reopening it would revive creativity among the youth and bring the city’s fading cultural spirit back to life after nearly a decade in darkness.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/