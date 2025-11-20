 Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Road Repairs Across Kamothe, Kharghar, Kalamboli And New Panvel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Road Repairs Across Kamothe, Kharghar, Kalamboli And New Panvel

Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Road Repairs Across Kamothe, Kharghar, Kalamboli And New Panvel

Multiple stretches in Kamothe— including Sectors 34 and 35— and several roads in Kharghar, such as the Tawa Hotel–Pranam Hotel road, Sector 21, Sector 7 Balbharti Road, Central Vihar Road, and the area around Ramsheth Thakur School, are nearing completion, officials said.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation intensifies road repair and resurfacing work across key nodes including Kamothe, Kharghar and Kalamboli | File Photo

Panvel, Nov 20: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has intensified road repair work across key nodes.

Major Stretches in Kamothe and Kharghar Nearing Completion

Multiple stretches in Kamothe— including Sectors 34 and 35— and several roads in Kharghar, such as the Tawa Hotel–Pranam Hotel road, Sector 21, Sector 7 Balbharti Road, Central Vihar Road, and the area around Ramsheth Thakur School, are nearing completion, officials said.

Daily Monitoring by Senior Officials

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO
Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs; 1 Arrested, 7 Absconding
Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs; 1 Arrested, 7 Absconding
Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Time-Bound Plan To Ensure All Eligible Mill Workers Receive Housing Allotments
Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Time-Bound Plan To Ensure All Eligible Mill Workers Receive Housing Allotments

The pace of work has increased across all four municipal wards. Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete is monitoring progress daily, while City Engineer Sanjay Katekar and Executive Engineer Sudhir Sanlukh are conducting regular site inspections. Junior engineers have been deployed round-the-clock to ensure timely completion.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repair Drive With Inspections And War-Footing Works...
article-image

Kalamboli and New Panvel Works Also Progressing

In Kalamboli, asphalt resurfacing work is currently underway on the road in front of the Mart. Road repairs around Aadai Lake in New Panvel are also close to completion, officials added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs;...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs;...

Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Time-Bound Plan To Ensure All Eligible Mill Workers...

Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Time-Bound Plan To Ensure All Eligible Mill Workers...

Mumbai News: BMC Refutes Claims Of Scrapping Macchimar Nagar Redevelopment Project; Says Work Will...

Mumbai News: BMC Refutes Claims Of Scrapping Macchimar Nagar Redevelopment Project; Says Work Will...