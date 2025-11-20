Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Road Repairs Across Kamothe, Kharghar, Kalamboli And New Panvel

Panvel Municipal Corporation intensifies road repair and resurfacing work across key nodes including Kamothe, Kharghar and Kalamboli | File Photo

Panvel, Nov 20: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has intensified road repair work across key nodes.

Major Stretches in Kamothe and Kharghar Nearing Completion

Multiple stretches in Kamothe— including Sectors 34 and 35— and several roads in Kharghar, such as the Tawa Hotel–Pranam Hotel road, Sector 21, Sector 7 Balbharti Road, Central Vihar Road, and the area around Ramsheth Thakur School, are nearing completion, officials said.

Daily Monitoring by Senior Officials

The pace of work has increased across all four municipal wards. Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete is monitoring progress daily, while City Engineer Sanjay Katekar and Executive Engineer Sudhir Sanlukh are conducting regular site inspections. Junior engineers have been deployed round-the-clock to ensure timely completion.

Also Watch:

Kalamboli and New Panvel Works Also Progressing

In Kalamboli, asphalt resurfacing work is currently underway on the road in front of the Mart. Road repairs around Aadai Lake in New Panvel are also close to completion, officials added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/