Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repair Drive With Inspections And War-Footing Works Across All 4 Zones

PMC accelerates road repairs across Kharghar, Panvel, Kalamboli and Kamothe under ongoing civic upgrade drive | File Photo

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has accelerated road repair works across all its four zones.

Additional Commissioner Conducts On-Site Inspection in Kharghar

As part of the drive, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete conducted an on-site inspection on Thursday of the road stretch from White Temple to the Signal junction in Kharghar’s Sector 13.

Officials Directed to Maintain Quality and Timelines

During the inspection, Shete instructed officials to ensure that the repairs meet quality standards and are completed within the stipulated time. The civic body has deployed junior engineers in each zone to supervise the works, operating under the guidance of City Engineer Sanjay Katekar and Executive Engineer Sudhir Sanlukhe.

Repairs on War Footing to Reduce Citizen Inconvenience

According to officials, road repairs are being carried out on a war footing to minimise inconvenience to residents. The Additional Commissioner has been visiting different project sites daily to review progress and issue necessary instructions.

Multiple Locations Witness Ongoing Roadwork

Currently, roadwork is underway at several locations, including Kalamboli Sector 13, Roadpali Sector 16E, Kharghar Sector 34, Kopra Bridge, Kamdhenu Sector 13, the Golf Course area, and multiple stretches in New Panvel.

All Identified Roads Across Four Zones to Be Covered

The civic body said all identified roads across Kharghar, Panvel, Kalamboli and Kamothe zones will be covered under the ongoing repair initiative.

