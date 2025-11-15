Panvel Sees Massive Turnout As Over 1,100 Students Join ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ Celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Legacy

Over 1,100 students participate in Panvel’s ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ promoting national unity | File Photo

Panvel: The ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ organised in Panvel on Thursday drew an enthusiastic response from students, with more than 1,162 participants from various schools and colleges joining the rally celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

March Aims to Spread Message of Unity and Self-Reliance

Speaking at the event, Additional Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale said the march aimed to spread Patel’s message of national unity, pride, and self-reliance.

“It is our responsibility to take his legacy to every section of society. India will never bow before external malicious forces. This rally reinforces the message that the nation stands united,” he said.

Event Organised by Multiple Government and Academic Bodies

The event, held at Wadhale Lake, was jointly organised by My Bharat Kendra Raigad under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Raigad district administration, the National Service Scheme (NSS), and CKT College, Panvel.

Senior Officials and Academics Attend the Rally

Senior officials present included Raigad District Youth Officer Amit Punde, PMC Chief PRO Dr Raju Patodkar, Raigad NSS District Coordinator Prof Tulsidas Mokal, Area Coordinator Dr Pravin Gaikwad, CKT’s IQAC Coordinator Dr B.D. Aghav, NSS head Dr Rajesh Yewale, and several programme officers and faculty members.

March Route Covered Key Landmarks in Panvel

The padyatra followed a route from Wadhale Lake to VK School, Gavdevi Temple, Shivaji Statue, Maharashtra Bank, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Chowk, the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters, Gokhale Hall, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Chowk, Ashokbag, and back to the lake.

Large Student Participation From Multiple Institutions

Large contingents of students took part, including 300 from CKT College, 150 from ASC College, 100 each from Pillai College and Dadasaheb Limaye College, and others from institutions across Panvel, New Panvel, Kalamboli, Rasayani, Alibag, and surrounding areas.

Certificates Distributed to All Student Participants

Certificates were distributed to all participating students at the end of the march.

