Panvel Municipal Corporation Clears ₹48.40 Crore Gadhi River Bridge Project To Ease Traffic Congestion On Panvel–Karanjade Stretch

Panvel, November 14: In a major infrastructure push aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving connectivity, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has cleared a proposal to construct a new bridge over the Gadhi River near the Karanjade sewage pumping station.

Approval Granted Following Public Representatives’ Demand

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale approved the plan following demands raised by Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi, who highlighted the daily inconvenience faced by commuters travelling between Panvel, Karanjade and Vadghar’s CIDCO colonies.

Existing Karanjade Bridge Faces Heavy Congestion

According to civic officials, the existing bridge toward Karanjade routinely experiences heavy traffic, often resulting in prolonged congestion. With the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport expected to increase traffic volumes even further, the civic body believes the new bridge will be a “critical link” on the Panvel–Karanjade stretch.

Project Cost and Administrative Approval

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 48.40 crore, received administrative approval in the General Body. Construction is expected to begin soon.

Bridge Specifications and Connectivity Plan

As per the sanctioned plan, the bridge will feature four lanes, a length of 240 metres, and a width of 21.5 metres. "It will connect Panvel Municipal Corporation’s 40-feet-wide road on the eastern side with CIDCO’s 20-metre-wide road leading to the Karanjade node on the western side.

Better Traffic Flow Expected

This connection will significantly streamline traffic and support future vehicular growth,” said Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete.

NOCs and Technical Review to Follow

For the project, No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will be sought from CIDCO, the Water Resources Department, and the Public Works Department. The conceptual design will undergo technical review and approval by either IIT Mumbai or VJTI Mumbai, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar confirmed.

Project to Boost Mobility in Panvel–Karanjade Region

The civic administration expects the bridge to provide major relief to residents and improve overall mobility in the rapidly developing Panvel–Karanjade region.

