 Mumbai News: Intense Blaze Turns Parked Skoda Car Into Ashes In Bhiwandi - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Intense Blaze Turns Parked Skoda Car Into Ashes In Bhiwandi - VIDEO

Mumbai News: Intense Blaze Turns Parked Skoda Car Into Ashes In Bhiwandi - VIDEO

In a startling incident that triggered panic across the neighbourhood, a parked Skoda car in Bhiwandi was reduced to ashes after a sudden fire erupted and spread within seconds. The fierce flames left residents shocked as the vehicle burned uncontrollably before emergency teams could arrive.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Intense Blaze Turns Parked Skoda Car Into Ashes In Bhiwandi | PTI

Bhiwandi: A massive fire broke out on Thursday in Yahya Compound located in the Gabi Nagar area, where a Skoda car parked near a garbage heap caught fire under mysterious circumstances. Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames rising abruptly from the garbage pile, which quickly intensified and reached the parked vehicle.

Within minutes, the car was engulfed in flames and began burning fiercely, sending thick smoke into the air. The intensity of the blaze created chaos in the locality as residents rushed out of their homes in fear.

Locals immediately alerted the fire brigade, but by the time the firefighting team reached the scene, the vehicle had already been completely charred. Firefighters worked swiftly to bring the blaze under control and secure the surrounding area.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Eight Years On, Meena Tai Thackeray Auditorium Remains Shut Bhiwandi’s Cultural...
article-image

Shanti Nagar Police also reached the location soon after receiving the information and began investigating the cause of the fire.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO
Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs; 1 Arrested, 7 Absconding
Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs; 1 Arrested, 7 Absconding
Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Time-Bound Plan To Ensure All Eligible Mill Workers Receive Housing Allotments
Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Time-Bound Plan To Ensure All Eligible Mill Workers Receive Housing Allotments

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, though the vehicle was entirely destroyed by the flames.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs;...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs;...

Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Time-Bound Plan To Ensure All Eligible Mill Workers...

Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Time-Bound Plan To Ensure All Eligible Mill Workers...

Mumbai News: BMC Refutes Claims Of Scrapping Macchimar Nagar Redevelopment Project; Says Work Will...

Mumbai News: BMC Refutes Claims Of Scrapping Macchimar Nagar Redevelopment Project; Says Work Will...