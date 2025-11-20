Mumbai News: Intense Blaze Turns Parked Skoda Car Into Ashes In Bhiwandi - VIDEO

Intense Blaze Turns Parked Skoda Car Into Ashes In Bhiwandi | PTI

Bhiwandi: A massive fire broke out on Thursday in Yahya Compound located in the Gabi Nagar area, where a Skoda car parked near a garbage heap caught fire under mysterious circumstances. Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames rising abruptly from the garbage pile, which quickly intensified and reached the parked vehicle.

Within minutes, the car was engulfed in flames and began burning fiercely, sending thick smoke into the air. The intensity of the blaze created chaos in the locality as residents rushed out of their homes in fear.

Locals immediately alerted the fire brigade, but by the time the firefighting team reached the scene, the vehicle had already been completely charred. Firefighters worked swiftly to bring the blaze under control and secure the surrounding area.

Shanti Nagar Police also reached the location soon after receiving the information and began investigating the cause of the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, though the vehicle was entirely destroyed by the flames.

