Mumbai BJP Office AB Form Theft: Shilpa Dattaram Keluskar Booked By Sion Police For Alleged Document Misappropriation

Mumbai: The Sion Police have registered a case against Shilpa Dattaram Keluskar on charges of allegedly stealing an AB form from the BJP office at Vasant Smruti, Dadar East.

Background of AB Form Issuance

According to the FIR, the alleged theft took place between 5.00 pm on December 29 and 2.00 pm on December 31, 2025. The complaint was filed by Dinesh Baburao Jagtap, 50, Office Secretary of Mumbai BJP, who is responsible for election-related and other important documents at the party office.

As per the complaint, Keluskar, a resident of Pratiksha Nagar and an aspirant from Ward No. 173 for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, was issued an AB form on December 29, 2025, at around 10.00 am, following instructions and signatures of senior BJP leadership.

Alleged Theft and Submission

However, during subsequent meetings between alliance partners, it was decided that the seat from Ward No. 173 would be allotted to Shiv Sena candidate Pooja Ramdas Kamble. Keluskar was accordingly informed over the phone and asked to return the AB form. She allegedly returned the form to the BJP office at around 5.00 pm on the same day.

Jagtap stated that he kept the returned AB form securely in a drawer of a table inside the central cabinet of the office. On December 31, at around 2.00 pm, Ramdas Kamble, husband of Shiv Sena candidate Pooja Kamble, informed the BJP office that Keluskar had submitted an AB form bearing the signature of the Mumbai BJP president at the Election Returning Officer’s office in Sion.

Complaint and Legal Action

Upon checking the drawer, Jagtap found that the AB form was missing. The complaint alleges that Keluskar dishonestly removed the valuable document from lawful custody without notice.

After informing senior party leaders and holding discussions, a formal complaint was lodged at the Sion police station on January 3, 2026. The police have registered an offence under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

