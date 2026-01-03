Palghar: Man Arrested For Playing 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' Song Loudly On Speaker In Naigaon Salon | Representational Image

Palghar: The Palghar police have arrested a man for allegedly playing an anti-national song, “Kashmir Banega Pakistan,” at high volume on a speaker inside a salon in the Chinchoti area of Naigaon.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Rehman Sadruddin Shah (25), who is originally from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to officials, on January 1, 2026, Police Sub-Inspector Pankaj Kilje was on patrol in his private vehicle when he heard the controversial song being played loudly from Ruhan Hair Cutting Salon. The song was found to be against the sovereignty and unity of the country and was deemed capable of spreading hatred, enmity and disturbing public peace.

Acting swiftly, the police conducted a raid at the salon and took the accused into custody. Upon checking his mobile phone, the police found that the same song had been played through YouTube.

A case has been registered against Shah under Section 197(1)(d) of the Indian Penal Code. As per the law, the offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine, or both. The police are continuing further investigation in the matter.

