Mumbai News: SEEPZ Eviction Notice Puts CGHS Wellness Centre Serving Elderly At Risk

Mumbai: For hundreds of senior citizens—many suffering from chronic illnesses and age-related ailments—the CGHS Wellness Centre at SEEPZ is more than just a dispensary; it is a vital lifeline. The recent eviction notice issued by the SEEPZ Authority has sparked widespread concern among elderly beneficiaries who fear losing easy access to consultations, medicines, and trusted medical care.

Eviction Notice Issued

The SEEPZ Authority has asked the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to vacate the residential quarters housing the Wellness Centre within five days, terming the occupation unauthorised. In its notice, SEEPZ stated that the quarters were constructed exclusively for its employees and were allotted to CGHS only as a temporary arrangement when vacancies existed. The space was provided for CGSH Wellness Centre around 30 years ago.

Structural Safety Concerns

According to the Authority, the premises were never designed to function as a dispensary or nursing facility, and continued medical operations are incompatible with the residential structure. Safety and structural concerns have also been flagged, with officials asserting that the building is unsuitable for long-term healthcare services.

Redevelopment Pressures Mount

The matter has gained urgency as SEEPZ has approved a redevelopment plan for an adjoining dilapidated building, which is scheduled for demolition to make way for a new residential complex for its employees. Several senior officers, including those of Assistant Development Commissioner rank and above, are currently awaiting residential accommodation. At present, many officials are residing on rent, claimed a senior official from SEEPZ.

Warnings of Forcible Eviction

The eviction notice issued last week stated that despite repeated communications issued on 26 May, 11 November and 20 November 2025, the CGHS Wellness Centre continues to operate from the premises. A senior SEEPZ official said interim accommodation located about 100 metres from the existing centre had been offered to CGHS, with advice to shift operations temporarily. However, the official claimed that local CGHS authorities neither relocated nor conveyed their consent.

Legal Action Invoked

Invoking provisions of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, the Estate Officer has warned that failure to vacate within five days of receipt of the notice would lead to eviction proceedings and forcible takeover without further notice. The order has been issued with the approval of the Development Commissioner, SEEPZ SEZ.

Beneficiaries Cry Foul

The proposed eviction has drawn strong opposition from CGHS beneficiaries and welfare bodies. A CGHS official told The Free Press Journal that the matter has been taken up with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, seeking intervention with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to secure more time. “We are looking for an alternative space. Since most patients are senior citizens, accessibility is crucial,” the official said.

Welfare Body Appeals

Earlier, in November 2025, the CGHS Beneficiaries Welfare Association of India wrote to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal seeking intervention. Priyesh Shah, IRS, Joint Commissioner and Joint Secretary of the Association’s Western India Zone, said the dispensary serves around 4,000 patients, most of them elderly. “Unless a suitable alternative is provided, patients will face serious hardship,” he said.

