Gold Smuggling Racket Busted At Mumbai's CSMIA; Bangladeshi Passenger, Staffer Held

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) | File Photo

Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport busted an international gold smuggling racket and arrested a Bangladeshi national along with an airport contractual staff member. Acting on specific intelligence, officials placed the staffer, B.R. Sakpal, and transit passenger Rakibur Rahaman under surveillance.

Gold Capsules Recovered From Washroom

Sakpal was caught collecting gold capsules from a washroom in the departure area. A search led to the recovery of four gold capsules weighing 1,590 grams and valued at Rs2.15 crore from his possession.

Gold Sourced From Dubai Passenger

Investigations revealed that the gold had been handed over by Rahaman, who had arrived from Dubai. During questioning, Rahaman admitted to smuggling the gold and stated that he was handling it on behalf of another person.

Staffer Confesses for Monetary Gain

Sakpal confessed to receiving the gold in exchange for Rs30,000. Customs officials said the method exploited airport access and posed serious security concerns.

Probe Into Larger Network Underway

Officials said investigations are ongoing to uncover the larger smuggling network, including handlers and financiers. They warned that if left unchecked, this modus operandi could be used for smuggling larger consignments in the future.