Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar West Building, No Injuries; 2nd Such Incident Reported Today

Mumbai fire (Representational Photo) | file pic

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out on the third floor of a residential-cum-commercial building in Ghatkopar West on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported at around 10:22 am earlier today, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) confirmed.

According to officials, the fire occurred on the third floor of a ground-plus-three building located near Narayan Nagar, close to Mahendra Hospital and the Union Bank building in Ghatkopar West. The MFB declared the incident a Level-I fire at 10:42 am.

Fire Brigade, Other Authorities Rush To Spot

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot along with teams from the police, Adani Electricity, ward staff and a 108 ambulance service. Efforts to control the situation were carried out promptly to prevent the fire from spreading to other floors or nearby structures.

An update issued at 10:51 am today confirmed that there were no reports of injuries in the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

2nd Fire Incident Reported Since Morning Today

The incident comes to light just an hour after a private bus caught fire near the Times of India Bridge on the Borivali-bound side in Malad East today morning. The incident occurred beneath the Metro Line 7 (Red Line) bridge and was reported around 10:01 am. Videos circulating online show the yellow bus engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising under the metro bridge.

Traffic on both sides slowed as vehicles moved cautiously to avoid danger, while traffic police and other authorities managed the situation during peak morning hours. The Mumbai Fire Brigade stated that the fire broke out while the bus was on the road. All passengers were evacuated safely and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Firefighters, along with police, metro officials, traffic police and a 108 ambulance service, rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control and completely extinguished by 10:33 am. Although traffic was temporarily affected due to the emergency response, normal movement was later restored. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/