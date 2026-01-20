 Mumbai: Private Bus Catches Fire On WEH Near Times Of India Bridge In Malad, Passengers Evacuated Safely; Video
A private bus caught fire near the Times of India Bridge in Malad East on Tuesday morning, sending thick black smoke under the Metro Line 7 bridge. All passengers were evacuated safely, the Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed. Firefighters doused the blaze by 10:33 am. Traffic was temporarily affected before being managed by the authorities.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a private bus near the Times of India Bridge on the Borivali-bound side in Malad East on Tuesday morning. The incident, which took place under Metro Line 7, Red Line's bridge, was reported at around 10:01 am. Videos of the bus, engulfed in fire, have surfaced on the internet.

In the viral visuals, the yellow bus can be seen burning under the Metro bridge. Thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the vehicle as it continues to burn. Traffic on both sides can be seen moving slowly and cautiously to avoid any mishap. Traffic police and other authorities can be seen at the site managing traffic flow in the busy morning hours.

According to information shared by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire erupted in the private bus while it was on the road. All passengers were safely evacuated in time, preventing any injuries or casualties.

Firefighting teams rushed to the spot along with personnel from the police, metro authorities, traffic police and a 108 ambulance service. The fire was successfully brought under control and fully extinguished by 10:33 am.

An update on the incident by the fire department confirmed that no injuries were reported. Traffic movement in the area was temporarily affected due to the emergency response but was later managed by the traffic police. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

