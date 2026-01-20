Mumbai: Private Bus Catches Fire On WEH Near Times Of India Bridge In Malad, Passengers Evacuated Safely; Video

Mumbai: Private Passenger Bus Catches Fire On WEH Near Times Of India Bridge In Malad, Passengers Evacuated Safely; Video |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a private bus near the Times of India Bridge on the Borivali-bound side in Malad East on Tuesday morning. The incident, which took place under Metro Line 7, Red Line's bridge, was reported at around 10:01 am. Videos of the bus, engulfed in fire, have surfaced on the internet.

Video Shows Bus Engulfed In Fire

In the viral visuals, the yellow bus can be seen burning under the Metro bridge. Thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the vehicle as it continues to burn. Traffic on both sides can be seen moving slowly and cautiously to avoid any mishap. Traffic police and other authorities can be seen at the site managing traffic flow in the busy morning hours.

A bus catches fire 🔥 on Western Express Highway near Kurar Village in under Mumbai Metro Line 7 bridge, Red Line, Malad East, #Mumbai . More details awaited.#Mumbai #BusFire pic.twitter.com/tg6dgBFjHE — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) January 20, 2026

According to information shared by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire erupted in the private bus while it was on the road. All passengers were safely evacuated in time, preventing any injuries or casualties.

Firefighting teams rushed to the spot along with personnel from the police, metro authorities, traffic police and a 108 ambulance service. The fire was successfully brought under control and fully extinguished by 10:33 am.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Traffic Temporarily Affected Due To Fire

An update on the incident by the fire department confirmed that no injuries were reported. Traffic movement in the area was temporarily affected due to the emergency response but was later managed by the traffic police. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/