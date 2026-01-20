Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3 Lakh Crore

Lodha Developers Ltd | File Pic

Mumbai: Lodha Developers Ltd has committed for another Rs 1 lakh crore investment in data centre. On January 19, Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO of Lodha, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra in the backdrop of World Economic Forum at Davos. With the total investment of Rs 1.3 lakh crores, approximately 2.5 gigawatt data centre park-- to be the largest in the country.

Earlier in September last year, Lodha Developers had signed an agreement for Rs 30,000 crores with Maharashtra government to develop a data centre under the government Green Integrated Data Centre Park policy. The latest agreement of another Rs 1 lakh crore will bolster the group’s commitment to Maharashtra’s growth.

The data centre park with total investment of Rs 1.3 lakh crores will create over 16,000 direct and indirect jobs, reads the company's official statement.

The park, with capacity of approximately 2.5 gigawatts, will accommodate several major international and domestic players. With a legacy of several decades in construction, Lodha will play the role of developer for several players who are keen on setting up data centres.

“The state has already scaled newer heights under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra. His vision and actions directed towards developed Maharashtra, gives us immense confidence in committing to such a large investment,” said Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO of Lodha Developers Ltd.

