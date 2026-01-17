Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jogeshwari Residential Building | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 73-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a massive fire that broke out in a flat of a residential building in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West area on Saturday, January 17.

According to BMC officials, the fire erupted at 11.15 am in a room on the second floor of the seven-storey Bridge Building, in Room No. 402. The building is located near the High Point Hotel in Jogeshwari West's Lokhandwala, as reported by IANS.

Details of the victim

The victim, identified as Hiru Chetalani, was taken to the BMC-run Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the fire, four fire engines and additional firefighting vehicles were deployed to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control by 12:09 p.m.

Reason unknown

At present, the cause of the fire in the house is not known