 Mumbai: After Road Accident With Akshay Kumar's Car, Victim Rickshaw Driver's Brother 'Requests' Proper Treatment & Compensation; Video
A rickshaw driver injured in a collision involving Akshay Kumar’s security vehicles near the actor’s Juhu residence remains in critical condition. His brother Mohammed Sameer appealed for proper treatment, saying he cannot afford hospital expenses. He also sought compensation for the rickshaw, which was completely damaged in the crash.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
ANI X Account

Mumbai: Following a collision with actor Akshay Kumar's security car near his Juhu residence, the victim's (rickshaw driver) brother, Mohammed Sameer, came forward claiming his brother had been severely injured. He requested that his brother receive proper medical attention and be compensated for the damage caused to the rickshaw.

Interview with Victim's Brother

In the interview with news agency ANI, Sameer said, “This incident happened around 8 to 8.30 pm. My brother was driving the rickshaw with a passenger present in the backseat when actor Akshay Kumar's Innova and a Mercedes were behind them. When the Mercedes hit the Innova, the Innova crashed into the rickshaw. As a result, my brother and the passenger were trapped under it. The entire rickshaw was destroyed, and my brother is in a very serious condition.”

Answering the question on what the police said, Sameer responded, “They asked us to leave the spot.”

Furthermore, he added, "My only request is that my brother receives proper treatment and that compensation is provided for the damage to the rickshaw. We don't want anything else."

"We took my brother to Criti care, but we are poor people, we won’t be able to afford it. My brother is in critical condition, and I want him to recover, that is all," he said.

Details of the Accident:

The accident occurred near the actor's Juhu residence. A Mercedes rammed into the Innova from behind, which then crashed into the rickshaw. Bystanders rushed to the spot to help those trapped in the vehicle.

Police soon arrived at the location, following which the vehicles were removed from the road. Those injured in the collision were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to an Economic Times report, the Juhu police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the Mercedes driver, and further investigation is underway.

