Mumbai News: Sion Hospital’s Repeated Basmati Rice Tenders Raise Questions Over Small-Quantity Procurements

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion issues multiple tenders for basmati rice procurement for patient meals within a short span | Representative Image

Mumbai, Feb 03: Within a span of three months, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital) has proposed multiple procurements of basmati rice for use in patient meals and hospital dietary services.

In October 2025, the hospital floated a tender to procure 6,680 kg of basmati rice. It has now issued another tender for 6,970 kg of basmati rice, required for lunch and dinner for patients admitted to various wards.

Questions over repeated tenders

However, health activists have raised questions over the small quantities involved and the repeated floating of tenders within a short duration.

Details of earlier tender process

Earlier, the hospital had issued a tender on October 30, 2025, with the last date for submission on November 6, 2025. As the tender received only one bid, the deadline was extended to November 14, 2025.

Subsequently, after receiving two bids, the deadline was extended once again till November 21, 2025. In the bidding process, Aditya Enterprise quoted Rs 43.40 per kg, while Sharada Safety Works quoted Rs 43 per kg, reflecting a marginal difference of just 40 paise per kg.

Hospital’s justification

According to the hospital administration, the procurement is aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted supply of quality food grains for in-patients and other authorised beneficiaries.

As per the tender document, the rice supplied must be clean, wholesome, and free from insects, stones and other foreign matter, and must conform to FSSAI and other applicable government standards. Suppliers are also required to ensure timely delivery as per hospital requirements and comply with all stipulated terms and conditions.

Similar procurement at KEM Hospital

Similarly, KEM Hospital, Parel, has floated a tender to procure 7,200 kg of basmati rice, with an estimated cost of Rs 3 lakh, to meet requirements for two to three months.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Civic Health: Sion Hospital To Outsource Chapati Supply As BMC Receives Only 1 Bid

Activists cite audit concerns

Chetan Kothari, a health activist, claimed that earlier audit reports flagged procedural lapses in the procurement of basmati rice for in-house patients at civic hospitals.

The reports had also raised concerns over the procurement of smaller quantities, questioning the efficiency and transparency of the process.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/