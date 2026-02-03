Historic Victory For St John The Baptist Church Trust Thane; Land Restored After Nine-Year Battle |

Thane: In a landmark decision for property rights and the rule of law, the St. John the Baptist Church Trust has successfully reclaimed 20,570 square meters of prime land in the Majiwada area. The land, valued at approximately ₹250 crore (with local reports estimating upwards of ₹116 crore), was restored to the Trust on January 30, 2026, following a decisive order by the Additional District Collector.

The resolution marks the end of a grueling nine-year legal and administrative struggle involving allegations of fraud, procedural lapses, and the illegal transfer of community assets.

The Root of the Dispute

The controversy dates back to 2017, when the land—located in Sector 4, Playground No. 7 (Survey Nos. 188, 189/2, and 192/3)—was transferred to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). According to the Thane Citizens Foundation (TCF), which spearheaded the legal pursuit on behalf of the Trust, the transfer was executed in a single day without

Mandatory TLR Surveys: No official land mapping was conducted.

Final Demarcation: The boundaries of the playground reservation were never verified.

Correction of Discrepancies: Existing errors in the survey numbers were ignored by authorities.

Key Findings and Legal Turning Points

The case for the Trust strengthened significantly when major inconsistencies in the TMC’s claims came to light. While the corporation originally took possession of the entire 20,570 sq. m. plot, it later admitted in hearings that its actual claim was limited to only 10,130.49 sq. m. Further complications arose from allegations that a private developer, despite lacking lawful authority over the disputed land, had sold approximately 900 sq. m. to a third party (Aditya Builders). This portion was part of the Trust's residential zone and was legally non-transferable.

A Precedent for Community Rights

Kasber Augustine, President of the Thane Citizens Foundation, described the victory as a powerful message to local authorities and developers.

"This case sends a clear message that fraudulent transactions, no matter how powerful the interests behind them, will ultimately fail," Augustine stated. He emphasized that the restoration of this land is vital for the future of the Little Flower High School and the parishioners of Our Lady of Mercy Church, who utilize the grounds.

With the fresh 7/12 extracts now officially recording the St. John the Baptist Church Trust as the rightful owner, the "bruising legal saga" has concluded, setting a historic precedent for the protection of institutional land in Maharashtra.

