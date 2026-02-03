Viral Video: Mobile Snatching Bid Fails As Alert Commuters Catch Thief Dangling From Bus

Mobile Snatching Bid Fails As Alert Commuters Catch Thief Dangling From Bus (Screengrab) | X

In a dramatic turn of events captured on CCTV, a thief’s attempt to snatch a mobile phone on a moving bus was thwarted when alert passengers caught him. The footage shows the suspect dangling from a window of the bus after it was stopped mid-journey.

According to reports, the accused allegedly tried to snatch a passenger’s mobile phone through the window while the bus was in motion, thinking he would manage to escape. However, it turned into a high-voltage drama.

Video Of The Incident:

Phone heist gone wrong on Moving Bus (Phone snatcher got snatched) pic.twitter.com/5gR1XOgtDr — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 2, 2026

Alert passengers caught hold of the thief and dragged him inside, while his legs left dangling in the air. Fellow commuters quickly reacted and stopped him from fleeing with the stolen device. The dramatic video of the incident soon went viral on social media. Eventually, the thief was pulled fully inside bus after dramatic snatching attempt

The exact location and the date of the incident are not known. It is also not clear whether the thief was handed over to the police or not.

Gold Theft In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi:

Last year in December, a theft incident has come to light from Bhiwandi City in Thane district of Maharashtra, where a man posing as a customer walked into a jewellery shop and made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 2.4 lakh. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

In the Narpoli area of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, a thief posing as a customer targeted a jewelry shop. The thief snatched a tray full of jewelry and fled. The entire robbery was captured on CCTV cameras.#Bhiwandi #RobberyCase #CCTVFootage #Thane #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cPRwD7VlXr — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 18, 2025

The incident took place at a jewellery shop in Narpoli village, Bhiwandi. According to police officials, the accused entered the shop pretending to be a genuine customer. As the shopkeeper was showing him various ornaments, the man suddenly picked up an entire tray of gold jewellery and fled the premises.