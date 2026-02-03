 Viral Video: Mobile Snatching Bid Fails As Alert Commuters Catch Thief Dangling From Bus
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video: Mobile Snatching Bid Fails As Alert Commuters Catch Thief Dangling From Bus

Viral Video: Mobile Snatching Bid Fails As Alert Commuters Catch Thief Dangling From Bus

A dramatic mobile phone snatching attempt on a moving bus was foiled after alert passengers caught the accused red-handed. CCTV footage shows the thief hanging from a bus window after commuters dragged him inside as the vehicle was stopped mid-journey. The video went viral on social media, though the location and date remain unknown.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Mobile Snatching Bid Fails As Alert Commuters Catch Thief Dangling From Bus (Screengrab) | X

In a dramatic turn of events captured on CCTV, a thief’s attempt to snatch a mobile phone on a moving bus was thwarted when alert passengers caught him. The footage shows the suspect dangling from a window of the bus after it was stopped mid-journey.

According to reports, the accused allegedly tried to snatch a passenger’s mobile phone through the window while the bus was in motion, thinking he would manage to escape. However, it turned into a high-voltage drama.

Video Of The Incident:

Alert passengers caught hold of the thief and dragged him inside, while his legs left dangling in the air. Fellow commuters quickly reacted and stopped him from fleeing with the stolen device. The dramatic video of the incident soon went viral on social media. Eventually, the thief was pulled fully inside bus after dramatic snatching attempt

FPJ Shorts
BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here
BPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here
AWL Agri Business Q3 Net Profit Rises 10% QoQ To ₹269 Crore, Revenue Climbs 5.7% To ₹18,603 Crore
AWL Agri Business Q3 Net Profit Rises 10% QoQ To ₹269 Crore, Revenue Climbs 5.7% To ₹18,603 Crore
'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel Gangster' Allegations On The 50
'Mera Screentime Match Kar...': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Prince Narula & Maxtern After 'Reel Gangster' Allegations On The 50
About Anurag Thakur's Viral Louis Vuitton Belt From Lok Sabha: Does It Cost ₹1 Lakh?
About Anurag Thakur's Viral Louis Vuitton Belt From Lok Sabha: Does It Cost ₹1 Lakh?

The exact location and the date of the incident are not known. It is also not clear whether the thief was handed over to the police or not.

Gold Theft In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi:

Last year in December, a theft incident has come to light from Bhiwandi City in Thane district of Maharashtra, where a man posing as a customer walked into a jewellery shop and made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 2.4 lakh. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at a jewellery shop in Narpoli village, Bhiwandi. According to police officials, the accused entered the shop pretending to be a genuine customer. As the shopkeeper was showing him various ornaments, the man suddenly picked up an entire tray of gold jewellery and fled the premises.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India-US Trade Deal: Why India Cannot Halt Russian Oil Imports Overnight
India-US Trade Deal: Why India Cannot Halt Russian Oil Imports Overnight
Enforment Directorate Raids Multiple Location Across West Bengal In Connection With 'Illegal' Mining...
Enforment Directorate Raids Multiple Location Across West Bengal In Connection With 'Illegal' Mining...
Anurag Thakur’s 'LV Belt' Moment In Parliament: Was He Trying To Hide It? Here’s The Truth
Anurag Thakur’s 'LV Belt' Moment In Parliament: Was He Trying To Hide It? Here’s The Truth
Viral Video: Mobile Snatching Bid Fails As Alert Commuters Catch Thief Dangling From Bus
Viral Video: Mobile Snatching Bid Fails As Alert Commuters Catch Thief Dangling From Bus
'Hanuman Inspires Hard Work, Not Hate': Uttarakhand Gym Trainer Deepak Kumar After FIR Against Him...
'Hanuman Inspires Hard Work, Not Hate': Uttarakhand Gym Trainer Deepak Kumar After FIR Against Him...